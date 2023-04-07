Vijay Sethupathi's Video Of Chit-chat With Little Fan Is Too Adorable To Miss

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. His humble nature and soulful interactions with fans often take the internet by storm and it’s no different this time. Recently, the actor shared a video in which he can be seen having chit-chat with his little fan. The cute and funny interaction between the duo is now generating a huge buzz on social media.

In the clip, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen asking the child about his family and studies. The actor did not miss giving chocolates to his little fan who came to meet him. While leaving, the boy also got a kiss from his favourite actor.

Several social media users have now commented on the video. One user wrote, “This man just sweeps my heart effortlessly every single time." Another user commented, “Love it when he asked the other person not to laugh. Not many appreciate having a conversation with kids." A third user wrote, “We love you too!! A simple and down-to-earth human being." One user also commented, “Cuteness overloaded."

Advertisement

Check out the video here

So far, the video has garnered over 5.1 million views and is still counting more.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay Sethupathi has acted in more than 50 films so far. The actor was last seen in the superhit film Viduthalai Part 1. The actor is now all set to star in upcoming films, including Jawan, Merry Christmas, Mumbaikar, Idam Porul Yaeval and Maharaja, to name a few.

Advertisement

His incredible performance in the recently released web series Farzi won a million hearts all over again. For the uninitiated, the actor is currently shooting for the upcoming web show which is said to be directed by M Manikandan.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here