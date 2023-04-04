Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Chooses Her Favourite Cricketer

Lavani Marathi dancer Gautami Patil is widely known in Maharashtra for her vibrant and energetic performances, which attract a massive footfall in her shows. Gautami also attracts the limelight for being opinionated and for her presence as chief guest in various programs. One of her interviews with a YouTube channel called That Odd Engineer has surfaced on social media recently, where she can be seen playing a rapid fire. The host Shriraj Chavan asked her several questions related to different topics including cricket. In the video, Gautami seems excited to make her choice between the given options. Under this topic, she was asked who among Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is her favourite cricketer. Without much thought, she came up with the name MS Dhoni. Shriraj applauded her choice and his fans were also delighted that he supports Dhoni.

Shriraj asked Gautami about her favourite team in the ongoing Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. She chose Mumbai Indians. Gautami was also asked about her favourite food between Tambda Pandhra Rassa and Puran Poli. She replied Puran Poli.

Gautami has also talked about various other aspects of her life in the video, which can be seen on The Odd Engineer’s Youtube channel. She told Shriraj how many people have judged her for the dance numbers she has performed. Fans supported her and commented that Gautami has bravely endured various obnoxious remarks and insults against her.

They also felt sorry for the lavani performer when she became emotional, remembering the outrage against her by many artists and people. Fans from Karnataka also supported Gautami and commented that they wished to meet her soon.

Fans have applauded how Gautami came a long way in her career and has enacted lead roles in many popular numbers. One of her songs Tera Pata, starring Neeraj Goyat as the male lead and rendered by Krazy R, was released on February 24. Fans appreciated that apart from Marathi’s numbers, she has made her foray into the Haryanvi music industry as well. The song has become a raging hit amongst audiences and garnered 14,00,000 views to date.

