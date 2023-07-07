Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager Creates THIS Huge Record On OTT

The Night Manager (Part 1 and 2) emerges as the most watched series ever across all Hotstar Specials on Disney+ Hotstar based on the hours streamed in the first four days. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel, The Night Manager is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director, Priyanka Ghose. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl, The Night Manager revolves around a notorious arms dealer Shelly Rungta and an accidental spy Shaan Sengupta.

Sharing his excitement, Kapoor says, “I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what he brings to the table with his aura and power. We have been receiving immense appreciation from our industry friends, family and fans. Kudos to the entire team for the success of the series."

For Kapur, The Night Manager has proved to be a defining moment in his career and has brought him raving reviews. “The Night Manager has emerged as the most watched series on the platform and it is a big moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard and to see that the efforts have paid off, feels incredible. Shaan Sengupta is one character that will always be close to my heart," he shares.

Creator and director Modi adds, “The Night Manager is a fruit of our love and labour of over 3 years. I am grateful to witness the fandom and appreciation it has received amongst the audiences and the industry. The entire crew and cast has worked extremely hard to fulfil the vision I have had for the show and I am immensely proud and elated that it is the most watched series ever for Disney+ Hotstar in such a short span."