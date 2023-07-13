Aeshra Patel Shines As A Doctor In Crime Thriller 'Inspector Avinash' Opposite Randeep Hooda

Actress Aeshra Patel who is one of the accomplished Indian Supermodels is now foraying into acting. Aeshra was recently seen in “Inspector Avinash", a crime thriller web series for Jio Cinemas directed by Neeraj Pathak.

The web series which stars Aeshra alongside Randeep Hooda and many more recognized actors is based on a true-life incident in 1997. The story revolves around the super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh who takes battles to reach the head of the weaponry cartel.