Ahead of Jack Ryan Series Finale, Michael Kelly Says His Friendship With John Krasinski Will Go On

The final season of Jack Ryan, a spy franchise that has raised the bar of action and thriller genres, has been receiving appreciation from critics and viewers worldwide. With 4 episodes streaming now on Prime Video, audiences are excited and eagerly waiting to see how the final season concludes. The last episode of one of the most loved show will be released July 14. Along with the ardent lovers of the show, the cast members too are finding it hard to say goodbye to something that they have been a part of for years.

Speaking about saying au-revoir to Jack Ryan, Michael Kelly who plays the role of spy agent Mike November expresses his gratitude to the show and cast members. Sharing the bitter-sweet moment he had over the course of acting in Jack Ryan for three seasons, Kelly said, “I am filled with gratitude to have been a part of something so special for three seasons. I’m going to miss it because it really was probably the greatest job that I’ve had so far. I’ve had some great jobs but this was for the friendship that we (three of us- John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and I) have shared and will continue to share."