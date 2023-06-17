Anupamaa Fame Aman Maheshwari To Make His Hollywood Debut With The Web Show 'Postcards', Deets Inside

Actor Aman Maheshwari who was part of the Rupali Ganguly starrer hit television show Anupamaa as well as a host of other exciting projects like Parshuram, Shoorveer, Gandi Baat and Dev DD is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a web show titled Postcards.

Sharing his excitement about the same, Aman Maheshwari said in a statement, “I am very excited and grateful that I get to do such an amazing international web show Postcards, which is a collaboration of Indian and African actors. The makers of this show are amazing, and I am really looking forward to it."

He added, “They were looking for an Indian person who had a really good command of the English language, and one of the celebrity stylists who’s also my friend recommended my name to the makers, and that’s how I bagged this project." He adds, “It’s a collaboration of Indian and African values. Everything is combined, like it’s just a place of origin, but in the end, love is the driving force, as is being genuine, grateful, and kind, so it’s all about the values."