Trends :Spandana RaghavendraBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Web Series » Bajao Trailer: Raftaar To Make His Debut With The Musical Comedy Co-Starring Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma

Bajao Trailer: Raftaar To Make His Debut With The Musical Comedy Co-Starring Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma

The trailer of Raftaar-starrer Bajao is here. It offers a glimpse into the escapades of three filmmakers as they navigate the chaos of the Punjabi music scene.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 16:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Mahira Khan will also star in the series that marks the acting debut of Raftaar.
Mahira Khan will also star in the series that marks the acting debut of Raftaar.

The trailer of Raftaar-starrer Bajao is here. It offers a glimpse into the escapades of three filmmakers as they navigate the chaos of the Punjabi music scene, delivering a rollercoaster of laughter, mishaps, and satire. Presented by Jio Studios and directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, the series stars an ensemble cast, including rapper Raftaar in his acting debut, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Mahira Sharma, with cameos by Adinath Kothare and Monalisa.

Bajao is a hilarious coming-of-age bromance that follows the antics of three determined young filmmakers as they venture into the world of Punjabi Pop music. Amidst high-octane challenges and encounters with overenthusiastic artists and ruthless gangsters, the trio’s journey takes a surprising turn when they are entrusted with shooting a comeback music video for a celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, with no memory, a missing bag of money, and the rapper mysteriously absent, resulting in twists and mishaps.

Advertisement

Rapper Raftaar, who is making his acting debut, shared, “Making my acting debut with ‘Bajao’ has been a fulfilling milestone in my journey as an artist. It’s an out-of-control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible."

Tanuj Virwani portrays Ved, a character balancing fun-loving nature with serious aspirations. He said, “Ved’s character has been a joy to bring to life, and I hope viewers will connect with his dreams and determination as they follow our thrilling and entertaining story." Former Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma, added, “We have put our heart and soul into making this entertaining show and I hope that viewers will shower their love and support!"

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Sahil Khattar, who is set to portray Dhari Puniya, a spirited and quick-tempered man in the series, said, “His wit, sartorial choices, and the very essence of his humor mirror aspects of my own personality which resulted in an organic and deeply enjoyable creative process."

    It will exclusively stream for free on JioCinema starting August 25.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 16:07 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 16:07 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App