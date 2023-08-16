Bajao Trailer: Raftaar To Make His Debut With The Musical Comedy Co-Starring Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma

The trailer of Raftaar-starrer Bajao is here. It offers a glimpse into the escapades of three filmmakers as they navigate the chaos of the Punjabi music scene, delivering a rollercoaster of laughter, mishaps, and satire. Presented by Jio Studios and directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, the series stars an ensemble cast, including rapper Raftaar in his acting debut, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Mahira Sharma, with cameos by Adinath Kothare and Monalisa.

Bajao is a hilarious coming-of-age bromance that follows the antics of three determined young filmmakers as they venture into the world of Punjabi Pop music. Amidst high-octane challenges and encounters with overenthusiastic artists and ruthless gangsters, the trio’s journey takes a surprising turn when they are entrusted with shooting a comeback music video for a celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, with no memory, a missing bag of money, and the rapper mysteriously absent, resulting in twists and mishaps.

Rapper Raftaar, who is making his acting debut, shared, “Making my acting debut with ‘Bajao’ has been a fulfilling milestone in my journey as an artist. It’s an out-of-control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible."

Tanuj Virwani portrays Ved, a character balancing fun-loving nature with serious aspirations. He said, “Ved’s character has been a joy to bring to life, and I hope viewers will connect with his dreams and determination as they follow our thrilling and entertaining story." Former Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma, added, “We have put our heart and soul into making this entertaining show and I hope that viewers will shower their love and support!"