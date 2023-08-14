BB OTT 2: Rohanpreet Singh Photos Of Tony Kakkar And Manisha Rani, Says 'Bhabhi Mil Hi Jaani Hai'

Singers Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur performed live in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday. Tony dedicated a song to contestant Manisha Rani and promised her that he will make a music video with her after the show. His brother-in-law, Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share a picture of Tony and Manisha’s performance together.

Rohanpreet wrote in this story, “Lagda ajj bhabi mil he jani aa sanu! (Seems like I will get a sister-in-law today!)" Manisha’s fans appreciated her palpable chemistry with the singer on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. One person wrote, " Kakkar family is too sweet & love the way they adore #ManishaRani 😂❤️" Another person wrote, “#ToniSha End Game ❤️"

One fan wrote, “They are funny but they love mani 💜💜 you know neha kakkar only followed mani on Instagram." Meanwhile, someone also observed, “Publicity for their song. Kakkars are pretty good on that.. I remember he use to do the same with shehnaaz too."

Recently, Neha Kakkar had also made an appearance inside the house for a task. She spoke of her love for Manisha on the show and followed her on Instagram after the episode.