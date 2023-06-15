Bigg Boss OTT 2 House Tour: First Photos Show Salman Khan Will Have All Eyes On Contestants

The excitement is building up as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for its second season. Ahead of the show premiere, the makers have shared photos of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, revealing an extravagant and captivating setting. The house is a blend of luxury and strategic elements that will undoubtedly spice up the competition.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to stream on June 17 with superstar Salman Khan as the host. This season gives the audience the power to influence the game as the tagline says ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. As seen in the photos, plastic bottles are seen at the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. The kitchen showcases innovation by using egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness. Spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers making it more colourful.

Take a look at the photos here:

