Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Jumps From 6 Million To 14.5 Million Followers On Social Media

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Monday night. Elvish created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to have won Bigg Boss. Elvish is extremely popular online and his Instagram following has often been a discussion point among the show’s contestants. As per reports, Elvish entered the show with nearly six million Instagram followers. After his 30-day stint in the show, the count has significantly increased to 15 million, reportedly.

Elvish, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani were often advised against discussing their follower counts on the show by many contestants. During the show’s run, Elvish’s co-contestants and the host Salman Khan often questioned how loyal Elvish’s fans were and how many of his followers would make the effort of voting for him.

Elvish recently revealed that according to the makers, when the voting lines were re-opened for 15 minutes, Elvish received a whopping “280 million" votes, leaving another historic mark on the show. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan were the top two finalists on the show. Elvish emerged as the show’s winner, taking home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.