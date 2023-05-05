Chris Messina, Jason Bateman Talk About Working With Ben Affleck On AIR: 'The Worst Part Is...'| Exclusive

For the business drama AIR, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman shared the screen once again with their frequent collaborator Ben Affleck. Directed and produced by Affleck, the film also stars him in a pivotal role. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Bateman and Messina talked about what it feels like to be in a Ben Affleck movie and they tell us the worst part about it is moving on to another job.

Messian, who is collaborating with Affleck for the third time, says, “This was my third time working with him and it is like being a part of the same family. He uses very much of the same actors and a lot of the same crew members. He gives you wings to fly. And the worst part of it is when you have to move to the next job where you are shooting too much, the days are unnecessarily too long and it might not be this kind of a cast."

Advertisement

To this, Bateman further added, “Ben has been around a lot of movie sets so his set IQ is so high that not much can surprise him. He can be very intuitive about the problems that are coming or the positives that are coming

so he will know how to double down on the positive and fix the negative before it even happens. You are able to maintain momentum every day and nothing really messes things up.

Meanwhile, the film tells the story of Nike’s basketball shoe division which was on the verge of closing down due to low sales. Based in 1984, the story focuses on how Nike’s basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro placed his bets on a then-rookie player Micheal Jordan to be the spokesperson of Nike’s basketball shoes, thus creating the legacy of ‘Air Jordan.’

Advertisement

During the conversation, Jason also recalled his first reaction after watching the movie for the first time. “I was really surprised. It was so fun and compelling. It is a story about a business deal and it plays like a high-stressed basketball game. You know how it is going to end but sometimes you are surprised feeling the jeopardy of it all and wondering how it is all gonna come out. And it is somewhat surprising the way it comes out," he shared.

Besdies Chris Messina, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck, the film also stars Matt Damon, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon and Gustaf Skarsgård. AIR is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here