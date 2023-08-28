From AP Dhillon First Of A Kind To Bandish Bandits, Here Are Some OTT Series To Watch This Week

OTT platforms surely offer a wide variety of content across genres to choose from. This week we are here to tell you the shows that you can binge watch if you are an avid music lover.

Bajao: Bajao is a crazy comedy series driven by three boys amidst the pressures of making it and surviving in the punjabi music world pulling a satirical entertainment which is overloaded with mishaps and madness. The song Illuminaughty from the show is already a chartbuster. Presented by Jio Studios, directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakravarty. Bajao is now streaming on JioCinema for free. The show stars Raftaar who makes his acting debut with the show along with Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma, Sahil Vaid and Sahil Khattar.

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: This four episode series offers unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access to the singer’s life from his early life to his journey of becoming an international singing sensation.

Broken But Beautiful 3 seasons: A romantic web-series which featured some of best talents such as Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, late Siddharth Shukla to name a few. All the three seasons feature some of the most memorable songs which went on to become chartbusters - Teri Hogaiyaan, O Saajan, Yeh Kya Hua to name a few.

Bandish Bandits: Directed by Anand Tewari, Bandish Bandits is the story of two singers who have contrasting personalities set out on an incredible journey of self-discovery with one another. The series has some memorable songs by none other than Shankar Ehsaan Loy.