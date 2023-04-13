Game of Thrones Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Is Officially Coming on HBO's MAX

After House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones fans are in a treat for yet another prequel show titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.’ The announcement was made during a Warner Bros press conference about the spinoff that’s set nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones, which narrates Daenerys Targaryen’s fierce struggle to sit on the Iron Throne.

The new prequel is said to take place in the same universe as ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ which chronicles the heinous Targaryen civil war shown in House of the Dragon.

The series is the official adaption of George RR Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. The plot is based on the life of two unlikely heroes wandering through Westeros when the Iron Throne is still under the power of the Targaryen house. The character ‘Dunk’ in the title refers to the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall, while ‘Egg’ is used for the future king Aegon V Targaryen.

Advertisement

Unlike the previous war epic shows, this new one is said to be on a lighter note which brings Westeros in a completely new light. It is a tale of friendship while the history of the conflict is yet to occur. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the synopsis of the prequel story reads, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The release date of the show has not been disclosed but it will be available to stream on HBO’s streaming service now called Max. Previously, the first season of House of the Dragon explored the onset of the bad blood between the house Targareyn and Velaryon, leading to a heinous civil war to usurp the Iron Throne. The prequel aptly captured the raw foreboding essence of its predecessor show highlighting blood baths and gory sequences while also retaining dragons pitted in the ugly game of power. In the final scene, Princess Rhaenyra and King Daemon join forces to wage a war against Queen Alicent Hightower, who is adamant to make her son Aegon the King after Lucerys’ death. The second season of the show is currently in production.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here