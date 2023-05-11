Hansal Mehta's Web Series Scoop to Release on June 2

Mumbai: Director Hansal Mehta’s series “Scoop" will premiere on June 2, streaming platform Netflix announced Thursday. Inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book “Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison", the show is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (writer of “Thappad").

Karishma Tanna, best known for soap opera “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and Rajkumar Hirani’s film “Sanju", headlines the first season of “Scoop" which will track the story of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak.

“In pursuit of a career-defining story Jagruti Pathak is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, when she is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline?" the official synopsis read.

Advertisement

The story of “Scoop", billed as a human drama, is penned by Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee. It is produced by Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray.

For the unversed, the series was announced in 2022. Mehta announced the news on Twitter with a poster with the caption, “Fresh off the press and soon to be streaming on Netflix, presenting you, Scoop."

After reading Vora’s book, Mehta, who has directed critically acclaimed projects such as Scam 1992, Shahid, and Aligarh, felt “compelled" to bring the story to life on screen. The filmmaker went on to say, “Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe. With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis."