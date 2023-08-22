Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo Accused of Domestic Violence By Wife Ashima, FIR Filed

Indian Matchmaking fame Pradhyuman Maloo has reportedly been accused of alleged physical and emotional abuse by his wife Ashima Chauhaan. As reported by Hindustan Times, an FIR has been registered with the Mumbai police against Pradhyuman and his family for allegations of alleged domestic abuse. While it was shown on the reality show that the two got married in February 2022, Ashima left their home in September later that year, according to the FIR.

Speaking to the news portal, Ashima’s lawyer, Anmol Bartaria alleged that she was ‘blackmailed and harassed’ by Pradhyuman and his family. “The allegations with FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with the law," he said and added that Ashima is currently with her family in Bengaluru, trying to recover from the trauma.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pradhyuman has shared that he wishes to resolve issues amicably. “I don’t know about it. To the best of my knowledge, we are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably," he said as quoted by the news portal.

Rushali Rai, one of Pradhyuman’s suitors from the first season of the show also added, “He doesn’t seem like that person. I heard that they are breaking up but didn’t know about domestic violence. As far as I’ve known him, this can’t be true."

For the unversed, after rejecting 150 marriage proposals, Pradhyuman was having difficulty in finding a suitable match for himself when he approached matchmaker Sima Taparia on the first season of the Netflix show. However, he could not find a perfect partner for himself in the season. He then revealed in the second season that he had met Ashima outside the show and the two had been dating for two years. The couple appeared head-over-heels in love with one another as they prepped for their grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.