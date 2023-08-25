Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT Debut Film With Sujoy Ghosh Is Titled 'Jaane Jaan' | First Look Out

Netflix released the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut Jaane Jaan on Friday, August 25. Besides Kareena, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial venture will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The crime thriller will release on Netflix on September 21 i.e. on Kareena’s birthday.

“Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!" the streaming platform posted on Instagram.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One person wrote, “Any film that has Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma and Kareena Kapoor in it must be a really good script." One person added, “Kareena on Netflix finally." “CANNOT WAIT!! It’s Kareena Kapoor guys," wrote another person.

Ghosh, known for critical hits such as Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani and Badla, said he had been waiting to adapt Higashino’s novel, the love of his life, for a long time.

“From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The novel, published in 2005, follows a battle of the wits between a maths genius and his equally talented university batchmate, who is investigating a murder case involving the former’s neighbour.