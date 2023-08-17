Made In Heaven 2: Zoya Akhtar Denies Author Yashica Dutt's Plagiarism Claims, Calls It 'Misleading'

The makers of Made In Heaven 2 Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Neeraj Ghaywan have issued a statement dismissing author Yashica Dutt’s plagiarism claims. In the statement, the makers of the show mentioned that they are ‘deeply disturbed’ by the claims and called the author’s allegations ‘misleading’.

“We are deeply disturbed with the misleading reports and comments in the context of author Yashica Dutt claiming formal credit for her ‘contribution’ to Made in Heaven, a show set around wedding planners and remarkable brides who challenge prejudices deeply ingrained in our society," the statement read.

Yashica Dutt, known for her book ‘Coming Out as Dalit’, had slammed the creators of Made in Heaven for allegedly depicting a version of her life on screen without getting permission. However, the makers have now claimed that no reference was drawn from Dutt’s book. “None of the above is drawn from Yashica Dutt’s life or her book - ‘Coming Out As Dalit’. We categorically deny any claim that Ms. Dutt’s life or work was appropriated by us. ‘Coming out’ is a 1950’s academic LGBTQIA term that was first used by Mr. Sumit Baudh in the Indian caste identity context in 2007. He used this in an article he wrote for Tarshi. A decade later it was used by Ms. Dutt in her book. This term has since become common parlance for reclaiming caste identity," the statement added.