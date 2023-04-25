Major Update On Season 4 Of OTT Series The Boys, Here’s What We Know

You must have heard about the popular OTT series, Squid Game and Money Heist. These shows were loved and watched by people all over the world. Do you know there is one series that has more ratings on IMDB than these two shows? We are talking about The Boys. It has an IMDB rating of 8.7, whereas Squid Game and Money Heist have 8 and 8.2 ratings respectively. Now, an Instagram post by the actor Antony Starr aka Homelander has led to speculations that the shooting for season 4 of The Boys is complete and the show may release on the OTT platform anytime soon.

Antony Starr posted a photo of himself from an aircraft and wrote, “That’s a wrap on Toronto 22/23. The wheels are still turning but we are peeling away and heading home one by one. Congratulations to the entire team that collaborates to make this batshit beast breathe!!! Love this show, the team and the fans. Happy Mondays. Make the most of it all folks."

Fans seem excited about The Boys Season 4. One Instagram user wrote, “The long wait for season 4 begins. Can’t wait to see what crazy shit you‘ve done this time for us!"

The Boys is an American fictional drama series, developed by Eric Kripke, and is based on the comic book of the same name. It gives an alternative perspective, where the superheroes are a product of business and basically lack any sense of morals and ethics. The show has covered many dark themes over the last three seasons, with plenty of deaths and violence.

The Boys stood out in terms of its content as it delves into a superhero world but with a more grey tone, showcasing violence, and taking a satirical approach. Because of its unique theme, the show created a lot of buzz amongst the viewers.

The first season of the series was released in July 2019, while its sequel came out in 2020 in the month of September. In June 2022, the franchise saw its third part which received rave reviews. A group of vigilantes in The Boys try to stop the super-powered individuals and superhero-making company, who are abusing their abilities and power. The series has touched upon the subjects of racism, humanity and politics.

The Boys stars Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell. In Hindi, Rajkummar Rao has voiced Homelander, while Arjun Kapoor lent his voice to Billy Butcher and Disha Patani for Starlight.

