Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati's Rana Naidu Gets Season 2

Netflix’s Rana Naidu surprised the world as it presented Telugu actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati in their all-new avatars. The show marked Rana Daggubati’s debut in OTT space and also the first time he shared screen space with his uncle. The 10-episode series has received a mixed reaction from the audience. However, the first season left fans wondering what lies next in Rana and Naga’s life. Now, it seems like the streaming platform has decided to end the curiosity as it announced the show’s second season on Wednesday.

The Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman directorial is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series Ray Donovan. It has been officially renewed for season 2 as the team confirmed. The series seems to be around controversies, crimes and violence as the core it narrates the tale of a son’s angst against his estranged father. While announcing season two, the team didn’t reveal much about what fans can expect from it but promised to be back “soon".

Advertisement

The announcement video shared on Instagram shows, scenes from the previous season and through the text, the streaming giant thanked the fans for the response and said that “Rana will be back."

“Don’t worry, the Naidus are coming back to sort all your kiri kiri. Rana Naidu season 2 coming soon!" the caption of the Reel read.

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One of them wrote, “Madly waiting, bring it on." Another person commented, “Can’t wait." One more user added, “Waiting… when is it coming?"

Watch the announcement video here:

Advertisement

The action-based web series revolves around the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), who is the go-to guy for celebrities to fix any problems they face. It also features Suchitra Pillai, Gourav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in prominent significant roles. The show hit the No 1 spot on the OTT platform weeks after its release, making it the most-watched series. It also grabbed a spot in the Global top 10.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here