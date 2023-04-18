Trends :Moonbin Death LIVEKaran TackerHaarsh LimbachiyaaThalapathy VijayVarun Dagar Thrashed
Home » entertainment » Web Series » Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and Team Citadel Catch Up For a Quick Break In England; Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and Team Citadel Catch Up For a Quick Break In England; Pic

Before heading to London, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were shooting for Citadel in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 20:41 IST

England

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen for the first time in Citadel India.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen for the first time in Citadel India.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in Citadel India. A spin-off from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel, the lead stars are currently shooting in England. Varun recently shared a photo with Samantha and their entire team on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Team huddle in England #citadelindia."

In the photo, Varun and Samantha can be seen posing with their Citadel team. While Varun sported a yellow jacket over a pink t-shirt, Samantha looked gorgeous as ever in a grey denim jacket and black trousers.

Soon after the photo was shared, fans rushed to the comment section and express excitement for Citadel India. “Love this team," one of the fans wrote. “Waiting for Citadel," another comment read. One of the users wrote, “Both of you are looking gorgeous". Check out the picture here:

Advertisement

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited."

When asked what advice she has for Varun and Samantha, Priyanka added, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, and how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those."

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 20:31 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 20:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures