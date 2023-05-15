Scoop Trailer: Hansal Mehta And Karishma Tanna Promise An Intriguing Story Of A Crime Journalist

Hansal Mehta, known for his gripping storytelling, is all set to bring another intriguing tale to the screen. Inspired by Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’, his next project, titled Scoop delves into the life of a crime journalist who finds herself entangled in a web of suspicion. As the prime suspect in the murder of another journalist, she must fight to clear her name and uncover the truth. With a talented cast including Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the upcoming 6-part Netflix series guarantees a gripping experience into the hidden world of media.

The trailer of Scoop was released by the streaming giant today, giving a glimpse into the story of Jagruti, a crime journalist portrayed by Karishma Tanna. The trailer shows her receiving a call from a gangster Nana (Chhota Rajan), following which she finds herself tangled in a web of unfortunate incidents, including being falsely accused of the murder of a fellow journalist. The events ultimately lead to her being imprisoned, where she is left to fight her own battles.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays the role of Jagruti’s supportive colleague and friend, offering her support during her challenging journey. Harman Baweja, on the other hand, takes on the role of a police officer, adding an interesting dynamic to the story.

Scoop marks his first collaboration with Netflix. Mehta’s gripping storytelling coupled with the streaming giant’s reach has set high expectations for the upcoming series.

During an interview with Variety, director Hansal Mehta explained his approach to adapting the memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ into the series. Mehta expressed his desire to expand the narrative beyond the prison setting and explore the intriguing world that led the character to jail. He saw the opportunity to create a larger drama centred on “a middle-class girl in Mumbai with the middle-class aspirations of being the best crime reporter, having pieces on page one." Hansal Mehta was captivated by the concept of a reporter chasing her ambitions blindly, unaware that she would eventually become the subject of her own investigation.

Get ready to discover the truth and mark your calendars for the premiere of Scoop on Netflix, coming on June 2, 2023.