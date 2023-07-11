Secret Invasion: Director Ali Selim Talks About Theme of Mistrust in the MCU Series

With a theme of not knowing who to trust, Marvel Studios’ new, original, live-action series Secret Invasion explores Marvel Cinematic Universe character Nick Fury in an avatar never seen before. Directed by visionary Ali Selim and with Kyle Bradstreet as the head writer, the series stars Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross.

With Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker serving as the executive producer, it also welcomes an impressive roster of acting talent into the MCU including Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the young rebel leader, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Talos’ daughter and Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

Advertisement

Inspired by the idea of discovering a new tone for the MCU, filmmakers of the series wanted to explore the theme of “Who do you trust?" to bring in more earthly and more realistic action than audiences have seen before in the MCU.

According to executive producer Jonathan Schwartz, the idea of “who do you trust?" has been talked about ever since Captain Marvel, where we first encountered the Skrulls, an entire species displaced following the Kree-Skrull war. “We really wanted to take the character of Nick Fury and put him in a genre and a structure in which he would shine. And Nick doesn’t have superpowers. His superpower is his brain and force of will and those are things that come through really well in a spy thriller. Basically, we are allowing him to be a detective and a spy in a very real sense and that felt like the best use of that character."

For director Ali Selim, the theme of not knowing who to trust and the mistrust that naturally evolves from that quandary was equally compelling. “Everybody draws a line in the sand. Everybody mistrusts someone. It’s what humans have always done. Look at the world today. Who do you trust? In exploring this theme, Nick Fury is asking the question both inside and out—what can he trust in others and what can he trust in himself?"