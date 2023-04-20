Sonakshi Sinha Sports Uniform In New Dahaad Poster; Announces Release Date of Her Film

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date of their upcoming crime drama, Dahaad. After becoming the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year, Dahaad will now premiere on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. While the series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, it is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead.

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Sharing the release date on social media, Sonakshi Sinha also dropped a new poster of the film in which she was seen sporting a uniform. She also kept a stern expression on her fans and left everyone excited about the film. Check out the poster here:

Reacting to the poster, one of the fans wrote, “Ab thappad se darr lagega it seems". Another user commented, “cannot waitttt to see this one!!!" “You will rock 😍😍. Can’t wait till 12th," a third comment read.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Dahaad on Prime Video on May 12.

