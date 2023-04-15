Sushmita Sen Resumes Aarya 3 Shoot After Recovering From Heart Attack, Says 'I Am Going To Need...'

Sushmita Sen has finally resumed shooting for the upcoming season of her superhit web series Aarya. The Bollywood diva landed in Jaipur on Saturday afternoon when she went live on her Instagram handle and shared the same with her fans and followers.

Sushmita talked about the ‘warm welcome’ she received at the airport and mentioned that she is back after ‘a lot of healing and exercising’. “Cannot wait to bring Aarya 3 to you," she said. The actress also promised that the upcoming season of Aarya will be very ‘exciting’ and informed fans that she will try to hold another social media live session from the sets soon. Talking about the love she has been getting from the audience, Sen added, “I am going to need all of that love which is infused with energy and encouragement."

For the unversed, Aarya 3 shoot was halted in Jaipur last month after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. Recently, Sen’s co-star Vikas Kumar talked about the same when he told News18 Showsha, “In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That’s how we got to know. We just did one day of shoot and then we realised that we can’t proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affair, but we need to stop. So we stopped for a bit".

Vikas, who plays the role of ACP Khan in Aarya also informed us that a ‘major chunk’ of season 3 is done and only a few outside sequences are left.

Meanwhile, besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community. It will be released later this year.

