Taali's Krutika Deo Recalls Being Mistook For A Beggar During Shoot: 'Will Get The Note Framed'

Actress Krutika Deo is currently receiving praise for her portrayal of the younger version of Shreegauri Sawant in the Sushmita Sen starrer web series Taali. In a recent interview, Krutika shared that while shooting a scene on the streets of Mumbai, one passer-by mistook her for an actual beggar and handed her some money.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Krutika said, “One of the most challenging times was when we shot the scene where Ganesh is forced to beg after reaching Mumbai. We shot on real locations with the cameras kind of hidden, it was sort of a guerrilla shoot. I was alone, standing there, begging each time the traffic signal would turn red. A man came, gave me Rs 10 and blessed me. I get goosebumps even recalling that moment. It was surreal. He really thought I am begging."

“It was kind of a compliment to my acting, but also that feeling …it was weird. Our DOP Raghav sir suggested I should get that note framed and keep it like a souvenir. I am yet to get it framed, but I have kept it with me. And, then I realized that Gauri Sawant and many others like her go through situations like these even today. It was a little difficult to come to terms with it," the actress added.