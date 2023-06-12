The Trial Trailer: Kajol's Courtroom Drama Looks Taut And Engaging; Watch

When it was first announced that Kajol would be making her foray into the OTT space with the adaptation of the critically-acclaimed show ‘The Good Wife’, it had left many fans excited to see a different side of hers. And now the wait seems to be over for them as Kajol and the team finally unveiled the gripping trailer of The Trial.

The two minute long trailer aptly summed up the courtroom drama with Kajol at the helm of it as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer turned housewife who is compelled to don the black robes after her husband gets embroiled in a massive scandal. The trailer showcased the tension between Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta who is supposedly essaying her husband and a judge jailed for the controversy. From the look of the trailer, the series will explore Kajol’s conflict between being a wife and a lawyer.