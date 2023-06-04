Vipin Sharma ‘Ecstatic’ About Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Theatrical Release; Says ‘It’s On Public Demand’

Most things about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai are unprecedented", says actor Vipin Sharma on the theatrical release of his film post its OTT release.

Vipin Sharma, a seasoned actor known for helming stereotype breaking performances across various Bollywood films such as Taare Zameen Par and Paan Singh Tomar, is now back with another ace act in the recently released Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. After his acclaimed performance in the hit series, Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, Sharma took over the screen with his portrayal of Advocate Sharma, who represents the Godman, in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The film and his character have received acclaim from the viewers and critics alike.

Speaking about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’s success and its theatrical release Vipin Sharma says, “I think most of the things about Bandaa have been very unprecedented. It is the first movie that is moving from an OTT platform into the theatres, which is quite exciting. This is a great decision taken by the makers on massive public demand after its success on OTT. Watching something on the big screen definitely has a different impact. The larger than life image on screen, connects to the audience on a deeper level. I’m very glad that Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is actually going on the big screen. It’s going to reach more people and touch many lives. Once the audience watches the film in the theatres, it will stay with them, and even after it is no longer on the big screen, people will talk about how it can be viewed on the streaming service, because that’s the impact it will leave on the audience. I’m ecstatic about the film releasing in theatres."

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a courtroom drama that revolves around a five-year-long standalone fight of a regular session court lawyer who stands for the truth, and his struggle to bring justice to the girls who were wronged by a godman. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has now been released in select cinemas post its OTT premiere.