Yeh Meri Family Season 2 Trailer: Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada And Rajesh Kumar Show Will Make You Nostalgic

Amazon miniTV today unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of its upcoming family drama – TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’. The new season is a walk down memory lane, set in the 90s era of the winters of Lucknow. The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view. ‘Yeh Meri Family’, a TVF production, features Juhi Parmar who will be making her OTT debut with this show, her character Neerja, is reminiscent of an Indian mother, forever caring but also stringent when required. Rajesh Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a lenient father and family’s good cop and Angaad as the prankster little brother to Ritika.

The trailer of Yeh Meri Family’s new season brings back the nostalgia of the 90s. The trailer captures the 90s essence such as radio transistors, newspaper man, TV cable, two-wheeler, playing ludo with family and making the small moments count, reminiscing the good old days. The trailer depicts how life used to be back then, simple yet beautiful with the strong and emotional bond of the family. Rishi (son) and Ritika’s (daughter) banter to Neerja’s (mother) constant pestering to focus on studies and Sanjay’s (father) bond with his children, the trailer gives a sneak peek of what the show is ready to unfold. A heartfelt treat for viewers, filled with ‘kuch khatti-kuch meethi’ memories, Yeh Meri Family’s trailer is all about relatable scenes, situations and emotions.

Juhi Parmar, sharing her thoughts on the show, said, “I believe that people nowadays look for relatable stories, characters, and Yeh Meri Family is one such show that brings in several flavors of emotions. I feel an emotional connection portraying the character of Neerja, a woman that is so relatable, multitasking between being a teacher, a daughter in law, a wife, a mother, etc. Blending an interesting plot with the 90’s nostalgia, the show is high on emotions and situations that we all have been in. There are many brief moments in the show that will surely make the viewers cry, laugh, and even make them think about their life back in the golden era."

“As content creators, at TVF we have always strived to find realism in our stories. We try to find richness in the mundane lives of common people by telling interesting stories about their lives. Yeh Meri Family’s new season is also a part of this, considering the first season received immense love from the viewers across the country. The show is like a warm blanket of memories, emotions and family values. It is going to be a delightful watch for the viewers, making them cherish and relive the old times.", said Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Executive Producer, Yeh Meri Family.

The new season of Yeh Meri Family is much anticipated amidst the audience, the series will premiere on 19th May 2023, on Amazon miniTV exclusively for free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.