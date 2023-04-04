What Happened When Sunny Deol’s Ghayal And Aamir Khan’s Dil Released On The Same Day?

Who says it affects the box office when two movies compete? Well, Sunny Deol’s Ghayal and Aamir Khan’s Dil, both of which were released on June 22, 1990, had a good run at the box office. The romantic drama starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit was a massive success and so was Sunny Deol’s Ghayal. And now, 33 years after the movies came out, it’s sentimental to go back in time and remember how the movie created differences between the two stars of Bollywood. Although the box office collection of Dil was more than what Ghayal received, both movies left an impact on the audience. Ghayal collected Rs 17 crore while Dil collected Rs 20 crore.

Despite Dil being the highest grosser in 1990, it was Ghayal that received seven Filmfare awards. A National Film Award – Special Mention also went to Sunny Deol for the Dharmendra-produced movie. Dharmendra also received a National Award in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Ghayal emphasised fighter Ajay Mehra’s struggle for justice on behalf of his family and himself. Meenakshi Seshadri, who plays Varsha Bharti, his love, was by his side the entire time. Also difficult to forget is Amrish Puri’s portrayal of the evil Balwant Rai, who garnered acclaim for the role. Along with them, the movie also featured a strong ensemble led by Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee and Om Puri.

As per reports, Aamir Khan had proposed that Sunny Deol postpone the release of the movie. Sunny Deol didn’t agree and both movies were released together on June 22, 1990. Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol’s movies clashed twice again at the box office with the releases of Raja Hindustani and Ghatak in 1996, and Lagaan and Gadar in 2001.

