What Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Said About Her Late Pregnancy

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are getting ready to embrace parenthood as they await the birth of their first child. In a recent interview, Upasana discussed why she waited a decade after marriage to embrace motherhood. She even spoke candidly about how she refused to succumb to the peer pressure of having a child early on. Upasana told Humans of Bombay, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Ram Charan’s recent appearance on the popular news show Good Morning America fueled speculation that the couple is planning to have their first child in the United States. Upasana tweeted and clarified that her delivery will take place in India.

According to reports, expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared in a statement, “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022, bringing great joy to their families as well as fans. The couple wrote in a note, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Upasana’s baby shower in Dubai has been causing quite a stir recently, with numerous glimpses surfacing online. On her Instagram, Upasana shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. In a white lace maxi dress that showed off her baby bump, she looked stunning. She finished the look with loose wavy hair, tinted sunglasses, and flats.

