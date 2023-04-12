What Vetrimaaran Said About Collaborating With Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR And Allu Arjun

The most recent movie by director Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 1, was released in Tamil on March 31 and has been well received. The movie’s Telugu release date has been set for April 15. The title of the Telugu dub for the movie is also Vidudhala Part 1. The lead actors in this movie are Vijay Sethupathi and Soori. Geetha Arts are going to release this movie in Telugu. Recently, the film’s makers including Vetrimaaran and Allu Aravind attended a promotional event.

Vetrimaaran was asked about his intentions to collaborate with Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. He promised that he had plans to collaborate with them in the future. He added that he had met Allu Arjun after seeing his movie Aadukalam. Allu Arjun heard Vetrimaaran describe a role for Vada Chennai, a film that didn’t pan out. After that, he even spoke with Mahesh Babu. When asked about the people he would like to collaborate with, Vetrimaaran responded that he was certain he would make a Telugu movie but wasn’t sure when it would happen. He has no idea if it will be a multi-starrer or not.

He recently approached Jr NTR for a movie. Vetrimaaran confirmed the rumours that Jr NTR would star in a movie with him, adding, “After Asuran, post-lockdown, I met Jr and we talked. It’s bound to happen". According to rumours, this movie will be divided into two parts, with Jr NTR and Dhanush starring in each.

To promote Viduthalai Part 1, Vetrimaaran is currently in Hyderabad. The film is being presented in Telugu by producer Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun, through his production company Geetha Arts.

Vetrimaaran is reportedly going to shoot some parts of Viduthalai 2, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj, soon. He has supposedly planned to resume its shoot by May or June. According to reports, Viduthalai Part 2 might be released in December 2023 or at an earlier date in 2024. Viduthalai is based on the short story Thunaivan by writer Jeyamohan.

