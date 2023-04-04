When Actress Amruta Khanvilkar Cried After A Bad Dream At 3 am

Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the leading actresses in the Marathi film industry. She was also recently honoured with News18 Lokmat’s Maharashtra Gaurav Award. Now, she is making headlines following a recent interview with the media portal.

Amruta Khanvilkar was asked whether she has ever burst out crying recently. She replied that she couldn’t help but cry after an extremely bad dream at 3 am. She shared that she kept crying profusely and was calmed by her mother who asked her to have some water. After this, she toned down a bit and could sleep comfortably, the actress added.

Amruta was also asked whether she follows a strict diet plan. She replied that she doesn’t refrain from eating and drinking anything and particularly loves eating pani puri. She recalled a hilarious incident where a fan even clicked a photo with her while she was eating pani puri. Amruta had to interrupt the fan and ask him to wait until she had eaten the delicacy.

Amruta Khanvilkar appeared in Har Har Mahadev directed by Abhijeet Deshpande for which she won many accolades for her role of Sonabai Deshpande in the film. In an interview with the Times of India, Amruta said that she loved the simplicity of Sonabai’s role. According to Amruta, it was not just the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s wife. She shared that the character also showed to be supporting people who stand against violence against women.

Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in the 2022 film Pondicherry.

