When Amrish Puri’s Elder Brother Madan Puri Slapped A Famous Star

Amrish Puri has been one of the leading villains in the Hindi film industry. The actor’s deep voice had a remarkable effect on people. His notable characters like Mogambo in Mr India received huge admiration and became classic characters in Bollywood. But both of his brothers, Madan Puri and Chaman Puri, have also played villains in Bollywood films. Amrish Puri’s elder brother, Madan Puri, was a successful Bollywood actor and acted in more than 430 films with a career spanning almost four decades. His debut film was 1946’s Ahimsa.

Madan Puri’s son Colonel Kamlesh Puri has now come up with a book titled My Father the Villain, describing stories about his father’s life. One such story involved a famous but arrogant actor getting into a tussle with Madan Puri. Madan asked the hero to apologise and end the matter. However, the hero refused and repeated his words. This made Puri angry and he went on to slap the actor publicly. The hero even tried to threaten Madan with police action but everyone around pointed out his mistake. The actorlater apologised and the matter was put to rest.

Advertisement

Madan Puri acted as a villain in the films but his personality and demeanour were no less than those of a lead star. He used to be firm in his principles; another incident from the book stated that after Madan Puri’s father passed away, he urged his brothers to return to their films, and he did the same as well. He said to his brother, “We have lost; what is the need to trouble the producers?"

Madan Puri had played popular roles in many Bollywood films like Deewar and had worked in Punjabi films as well. The actor passed away in 1985 due to a heart attack at the age of 69. But even after his death, his films continued to be released for the next four years.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here