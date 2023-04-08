When Anil Kapoor Discussed Shilpa Shetty's Lips Surgery On Koffee With Karan

Don’t we all just love watching Koffee With Karan? And then these clips from the show often go viral. The latest is from 2010 when Anil Kapoor talked about Shilpa Shetty’s lips surgery. The actor expressed his displeasure over Shilpa getting her lip procedure done while she was filming Badhaai Ho Badhaai and how it interfered with the flow of the picture.

Anil Kapoor was asked to identify the face that had a poor botox job on the show. The actor paused before responding and then said, “Kaun hai yaar? Yeh lips pe kya karte hain? (I wonder who… What is it that they do on their lips)" he questioned Karan, and then responded, “Collagen."

Anil Kapoor further added, “Can I talk about Collagen? I didn’t like the way Shilpa Shetty had done her lips when she was shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai. My entire continuity went for a toss." Later Karan asked, “Her lips became bigger?" To this Anil said, “Her lips became bigger, and I said, ‘You just shot for this film and suddenly there’ll be a continuity jump’. Itne mote lips hogaye thwey (her lips had become so fat)… But now her lips are fantastic."

Advertisement

Anil’s statement was not well received by many because, according to internet users, it was the actress’ personal decision and he had no business commenting on it. Well, we recently saw its latest episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7 which had plenty of juicy and contentious statements from the celebrities and some intriguing episodes. Alia Bhatt dispelling the myth of suhaag raat, Sara Ali Khan mocking Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh’s sex playlist, and more.

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the Hotstar special The Night Manager. The series is a remake of the same-named British TV series. Hugh Laurie’s original role was played by Anil Kapoor, and Tom Hiddleston’s original role was played by Aditya Roy Kapur. Sobhita Dhulipala also plays a significant role in the series.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here