When Jackie Shroff Slapped Anil Kapoor 17 Times For A Scene In Parinda

Parinda, starring Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, was one of 1989’s most acclaimed films. The film received many awards, including multiple National Film Awards and was India’s contender for the Oscars. Jackie Shroff won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Jackie, who had never won an award before Parinda, was not expecting one this time either. He previously stated on the TV show Yaaron Ki Baraat that he was “shocked" after winning the award. He recalled, “Tiger’s mother had fed him and gave him to me in my arms and he was asleep. I knew I wouldn’t get the award and suddenly, they announced my name. I was so shocked that I went up on the stage with Tiger in my arms."

In another earlier interview to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, Jackie Shroff revealed that for a specific scene in the film, he slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times. “He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well. But he (Anil) said – no I want one more. I slapped him. He again said one more. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn’t just act as if I was slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn’t get his reaction if you slapped him in the air," he shared.

Advertisement

Parinda won the National Film Award for Best Editing. It also won Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Editing at the Filmfare Awards.

Jackie Shroff was recently seen attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening event.

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in The Night Manager, which was a Hotstar Special. The show is an official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name. Hugh Laurie’s role is played by Anil Kapoor, while Tom Hiddleston’s role was reprised by Aditya Roy Kapur. Sobhita Dhulipala also plays an important role in the series. Sandeep Modi created and directed the series, which is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. In the series, Anil Kapoor plays a weapons dealer who poses as a business tycoon, while Aditya plays a night manager at a luxury hotel and a former soldier. The show premiered on February 17.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here