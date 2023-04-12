When Kapil Sharma Apologised to Sunil Grover After Fight but Latter Said 'Money Can't Be the Only...'

It has been over six years since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a massive fallout, leading to Sunil’s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans are hopeful that one day the actor, who played the iconic roles of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, would make a comeback, the actor recently said that there are no plans of reuniting with Kapil on the show.

However, this isn’t the first time that Sunil has kept the door of his return to the hit comedy show shut. Back in 2017, months after the news of their fight made the headlines, Sunil hinted that he will not return to the show after Kapil’s public apology.

In April 2017, Kapil took to Twitter and reached out to Sunil, apologising for the fallout. “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)" he tweeted at the time. While Sunil did not reply to the tweet, a few days later he shared a cryptic tweet which appeared to be his reaction to Kapil’s apology.

“My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something," he tweeted.

The memories of Kapil and Sunil’s fight returned after the Bharat actor was asked if he is open to returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Sunil confessed, “Abhi to aisa koi…ya to puchwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now."

Sunil Grover is packed with back-to-back projects. Currently, he is seen in a new web series titled United Kacche. He will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee.

