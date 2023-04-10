When Karan Johar Called Shahid Kapoor Kareena And Priyanka's 'Common Ex'

We wouldn’t be lying if we said that we love Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan even more than some of his films. Any season of it can be binged watched. And why not, the show is a complete mood in itself. Social media users, however, never miss the opportunity to revisit the show’s earlier seasons. And this time, a clip from the sets of Koffee With Karan season 6 has resurfaced on the internet that shows Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Karan discussed the evolution of Priyanka and Kareena’s friendship on the couch and he also spoke about their relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor. During this conversation, Karan told Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka, “You both had one ex-boyfriend in common and that was also a point of commonality." Priyanka replied, “Actually that was not the point of contention, it was the only point of commonality," and to this Kareena added, “Ya."

Later Karan said, “Shahid, you dated for five years and you for two." To this Priyanka replied, “Did I?" A surprised Karan Johar asked, “Are we still denying it?" Kareena said to Priyanka, “I don’t know, you can tell us now." Priyanka laughed and said, “No." Karan asked again, “Are we still denying it?" Later Priyanka responded, “I am not denying or accepting."

When Shahid appeared as a guest on the show in the same season, Karan posed the following question to the actor: “If you were given the power to permanently delete memories related to one of your exes, whose memory would you choose to delete more, Kareena’s or Priyanka’s?" And to this, the actor said, “See, Kareena’s is longer, and Priyanka’s is shorter. I wouldn’t want to delete any memories because I believe that all of my experiences have made me the person I am today. I’ve learned a lot from it."

The actor added, “I believe Kareena is the more talented actor," when asked to choose between the two. “Priyanka is the actor who I believe is more dedicated and hardworking," he further said.

Shahid, Priyanka and Kareena are now all married.

