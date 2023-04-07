When Kareena Asked Sharmila Tagore The Difference Between Daughter And Daughter-In-Law

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore got together on the couch for the first time on the popular radio show What Women Want two years ago. On the show, host Bebo asked her mother-in-law about the difference between daughter and daughter-in-law and the veteran actress’ reply is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the response to the question, Tagore said, “Daughters are the ones you grow up with, you can understand her nature very well in every situation. You know very well what makes her angry. Then you also know very well how to handle those things. While when one meets their daughter-in-law, she is mature."

Sharmila Tagore added, “The daughter-in-law is mature so you don’t know her nature. So, you need some time to get to know the daughter-in-law. When a girl comes to your house as your daughter-in-law, you must give her a warm welcome. So that she can feel nice, and comfortable. One should make sure that daughter-in-law is comfortable. Never try to intrude on son and daughter-in-law relationship, give them their space".

Advertisement

This interview resurfaced on the internet and went viral. Take a look at the video:

Fans just loved the episode. One of the users commented, “I think this is the best episode of this show and I’m watching it for the 4th time. Just loved every word Sharmila Ji has said, such an intelligent and broadminded woman," and another one wrote, “It was wonderful seeing the lovely dynamic and the way Sharmila, who’s is still gorgeous, maintains a hands-on yet hands-off approach and gives the kids the freedom to live their lives. The ties in the family seem lovely." A third user wrote, “I just can’t stop admiring Sharmila Tagore’s diction & elegance!"

Advertisement

On the professional front, Sharmila Tagore is primarily known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She has worked in several popular movies like Devi, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt and Anupama, to name a few. However, recently, the actress made her film comeback after 12 years with Gulmohar. The Hindi-language drama film was written and directed by Rahul V Chittella and also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. The movie was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here