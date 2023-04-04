When Rishi Kapoor Slammed Deepika Padukone And Sonam Kapoor For Taking A Dig At Ranbir

Not many would disagree that the late Rishi Kapoor used to speak what was on his mind. Once, the Do Doni Chaar actor lashed out at Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor for their “derogatory" comments about his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor on the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.

Koffee with Karan, hosted by Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most talked about television shows. KJo, by unleashing his goofy side, quizzed some of the seasoned B-town stars on their personal and professional lives.

Similarly, in season 3 of Koffee with Karan, which premiered in 2010, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor were the guests on the coffee couch. During their appearance, the tinsel town divas, who were both reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor at one point in time, took several digs at the actor.

When questioned by Karan Johar about what Deepika would like to gift Ranbir, the Piku actress’ blatant reply was to give a packet of condoms to him. According to her, he needed them the most. Meanwhile, when Sonam Kapoor was asked to rate Ranbir as a boyfriend, the fashionista answered that even though she considers Ranbir a good friend, but as for a boyfriend, she was not quite sure.

The actresses’ statements took no time to hit the headlines back in the day, becoming one hot topic of discussion. But days later, Rishi Kapoor, in an interview, highly condemned Deepika and Sonam for their remarks, urging them to focus on their careers instead. According to a report by KoiMoi, here’s what Rishi Kapoor said on the matter, “It just shows their class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely."

“They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and run them down," he added back then.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is currently enjoying a blissful marital life with Alia Bhatt. The power couple, who fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Soon after, they became proud parents to daughter Raha on November 6.

