When Shaktimaan Fame Mukesh Khanna Fell Off A Crane 100 Feet Above Ground

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played iconic roles like Bhishma Pitamah and Shaktimaan, revealed that he once fell from 100 feet while performing stunts on a set. He explained that he was performing a stunt in an ad shoot that was choreographed by the famous stunt director, Sham Kaushal. Sham also directed Mukesh’s stunts during Shaktimaan. In the ad, Mukesh was inside a crane that was around 100 feet up in the sky. The scene was choreographed in a way where the actor had to be shown flying and then have to land on the ground. He said that he had wires around him, and there were people on the ground to hold him and have a soft landing. But he lost balance midway, crashed down and landed on his side. Mukesh suffered a leg fracture and had to be in a wheelchair for several weeks.

Khanna is a popular actor in the entertainment industry. He made his debut on the silver screen with the film Roohi but got recognition while working in television serials. He was a part of Doordarshan’s hit epic Mahabharata, where he played the role of Bhishma Pitamah. But what changed his fortune was India’s first superhero serial, Shaktimaan. He had a double role in the show and played the characters of innocent Gangadhar and the superhero Shaktimaan.

During the 1990s, Shaktimaan became so popular and people became so engrossed in the show that they started imitating the stunts. Several accidents happened to people while they copied some scenes. Disclaimers were put between the show, advising people not to imitate the stunts.

Mukesh was famous for his impressive dialogue delivery and is currently quite active on social media. He has around 135K followers on Instagram and has a YouTube channel of his own, where he shares his anecdotes of working in films and serials.

Recently, Mukesh Khanna was in the news when he was criticised for his derogatory remarks against girls. The Delhi Commission for Women sought an FIR against the actor.

