When Tanya Maniktala's Kissing Scene In The Suitable Boy Landed Her In Controversy

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming streaming series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites was unveiled on Tuesday. The romantic fantasy thriller follows the storyline of a vampire (played by actress Tanya Maniktala) falling in love with a shy, faint-hearted dentist (essayed by Shantanu Maheshwari). The series is set in the backdrop of the ‘City of Joy’ aka Kolkata. Fans are falling in love with the trailer, while it goes through a series of moments of unravelling the mystery to some intimate scenes between the lead actors. The trailer has surely gripped everyone’s attention. Did you know Tanya once landed up in the controversial soup for her kissing scene in her first Netflix original series, The Suitable Boy?

In 2020, a controversy erupted over the web series after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the show had hurt religious sentiments. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought action against the streaming giant after a complaint in the regard was submitted in Reeva, by Gaurav Tiwari, who is the National President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha. The ruling party objected to the scene where a Hindu girl (Tanya) kisses a Muslim boy (played by Danesh Razvi) in the backdrop of a Hindu Temple. Tiwari’s complaint also stated that Netflix is promoting ‘Love Jihad.’

Narottam Mishra told the media that he had instructed authorities to check what legal action can be taken against the Netflix producer and director of the series. The series also received a huge backlash from the internet and the hashtag #BoycottNetflix was also trending at that time.

A Suitable Boy is Mira Nair’s TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel with the same title. It was released on Netflix on October 23, 2020. Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal are seen in pivotal roles in the series.

Coming back to Tooth Pari, the series is helmed by Pratim Dasgupta.

Tooth Pari has an amazing star cast including Revathy, Tillotama Shome, Sikandar Kher, Adil Hussain, Saswata Chatterjee, Anindita Bose, Anjan Dutt, Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajatava Dutta, Swaroopa Ghosh, Zarina Wahab and Barun Chanda in prominent roles.

