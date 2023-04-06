Where Is Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant?

Indian Idol is one of the most famous singing reality shows and it has been airing for over a decade now. Several singers have been given a platform over the years to demonstrate their talent on a grand scale and successfully launch their careers in the music industry. Who doesn’t remember Abhijeet Sawant, who won the first Indian Idol in 2004? We all do, right? He was the season 1 winner who won a million hearts before this madness of fan votes and connecting with the audiences started.

Following winning Indian Idol 1, he released his debut solo album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant on April 7, 2005. The same year, he also lent his voice to a few songs in the 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. His second album Junoon came out in 2007, making him a top singer in the music business.

Advertisement

His involvement with reality television didn’t end there; he also took part in Clinic All Clear Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar on Star Plus in 2008, where he finished as the first runner-up. Sawant and his wife Shilpa also took part in the fourth season of the dancing reality show Nach Baliye in 2008.

He was also bitten by the acting bug and he made his Bollywood debut in the 2009 film Lottery before later making a cameo appearance in Tees Maar Khan. He made a few cameos in TV shows and movies also. He and Hussain Kuwajerwala co-hosted Indian Idol 5 as well. Going by his social media presence, Abhijeet keeps posting regular updates with his fans. He has developed a passion for fitness and often posts videos of his workout sessions. Abhijeet has also appeared in many live performances and events.

Advertisement

According to reports, he is currently busy recording several albums and travelling for shows. According to reports, he will launch his own reality show soon.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here