Why Bollywood Actress Madhavi Left Her Flourishing Acting Career And Moved To The US

The 1970s and 80s were the decades when Bollywood saw many actresses giving hits and then disappearing all of a sudden from the limelight. One such renowned actress was Madhavi. Her elegance and beauty were appreciated by the Indian audience so much that even today people revisit her films as they are considered classics of Bollywood. Many hearts were beating for Madhavi as she showcased her talent on screen, but she fell in love with a businessman named Ralph Sharma. This became the reason why she left showbiz behind and moved out of the country, while she was at her career’s peak. Today, let’s take a look at her short-lived career and what she is doing now.

Madhavi was born in Eluru, Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh on September 14, 1962. She always wanted to become an actress. Her real name was Kanaka Vijayalakshmi. She started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 8. Madhavi soon became a famous dancer and gave more than a thousand performances. She also appeared as a child actress in small roles in films. As she grew older, she decided to start her career with Telugu films. After this, she worked in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

She has worked in more than 300 films. One of her most iconic films that led her to the limelight was the Hindi film Geraftaar. The movie was released in 1985 and starred Kamal Haasan, Poonam Dhillon, Ranjeet Bedi, Shakti Kapoor, Nirupa Roy and Kader Khan in prominent roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film had a song called Dhoop Mein Nikla Na Karo, which stuck with people long after it was released. Some of her other famous films are Andha Kanoon, Agneepath, Swarg, and Pyaar Ek Mandir.

Madhavi made her mark across the nation. It wouldn’t be wrong to call her a pan-India star as she worked across industries.

She married Ralph Sharma on February 14, 1996; at the time, her acting career was booming as she had given so many hits. As soon as she got married, she decided to move to the USA with her husband. Madhavi is now 60 years old and has stayed away from India for 28 years.

Madhavi now lives with her husband and three daughters in New Jersey. She runs a pharmaceutical business with Ralph.

