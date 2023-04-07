Why Karan Arjun Actress Mamta Kulkarni Became A Sadhvi

Mamta Kulkarni was one of the most glamorous actresses of the 90s but is now away from the film world. She acted in commercially popular Hindi films such as Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, Baazi and China Gate.

In the 90s, she worked with stars like Nana Patekar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol, but quit the film industry after her appearance in the film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum in 2002. According to reports, after leaving Bollywood she became a sadhvi.

Mamta Kulkarni, who was away from the limelight for the last two decades, has now chosen the path of spirituality. She also wrote a book titled “Autobiography of an Yogini" which was released in 2013. In a recent interview, the yesteryears actress said that some people are born for the works of the world, while some are born for God. “I am also born for God," she added.

Mamta Kulkarni was named in quite a few controversies. The actress grabbed the headline when she did a topless photoshoot for Stardust magazine in 1993. Then there were reports that she married her rumoured boyfriend and underworld drug mafia Vicky Goswami, who lives in Dubai. Mamta always called the news of her marriage a rumour. She herself admitted that she never married Vicky but loved him.

Mamta Kulkarni made her film debut in 1992 with the action drama film Tirangaa. In 1993, she starred in Aashiq Awara for which she won the Filmfare Award. In all of the films, she primarily played the leading actor’s love interest. Her most recent film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum was directed by Roop Dutta Naik and also starred Charuhas Shidore, Anjan Srivastav and Vijayendra Ghatge.

