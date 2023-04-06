Why Paramvah Studios’ Birthday Wish For Rashmika Mandanna Grabbed Eyeballs

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 27th birthday on April 5. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry with successful films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She was wished by fans and colleagues from the industry including Paramvah Studios, founded by Govind Sahai Gupta and Rakshit Shetty. Paramvah Studios tweeted a picture of her with the caption, “Wishing the gorgeous @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. May your year be sprinkled with joy, laughter and success." This birthday wish grabbed eyeballs and was used as a way of targeting or trolling Rashmika by some of the users.

One of the users mockingly tweeted that Rashmika knows about this production house. This tweet was in reference to one of Rashmika’s interviews, where she has not credited Paramvah Studios while talking about the success of Kirik Party. Rashmika made her debut in the film industry with Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty. There were reports on social media that Rashmika was banned from the Kannada film industry after she didn’t credit Rakshit and Rishab for Kirik Party’s success.

Some users saw a silver lining in this birthday wish by Paramvah Studios. One of the users tweeted that it is the confirmation of Kirik Party 2 with Rashmika. Another user implied that Paramvah Studios have ended the dispute with Rashmika by wishing her on birthday.

Cine buffs will be looking forward to the fact whether Rashmika would be roped in for Kirik Party’s sequel or not. Till now, Rakshit has indirectly denied the reports of Rashmika playing the female lead in Kirik Party’s sequel. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said that a newcomer should be roped in for playing the female lead. There were rumours some time back that it would be played by Jacqueline Fernandez. As for the male lead, Rakshit felt happy that Kartik Aaryan was approached for playing it.

As of now, the cast and plot of Kirik Party’s sequel are yet to be revealed. The prequel narrates the story of Karna (Rakshit Shetty), a mischievous student from college who falls in love with his senior.

