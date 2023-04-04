'Will Do A Film with Suriya Soon': Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Leo. According to reports, he recently attended an award function in Chennai. On the occasion, the director announced that he will be doing a film with Suriya soon. He said, “I could work with Suriya for only 2 days in Vikram. But I will join him in a film completely."

He further said that the shooting of the film will take place for 150 days. Even though fans are excited about Suriya and Lokesh’s alliance, it’s still not clear if it will be based on the role of Rolex or a new story.

Vikram was an action film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan which also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram. The movie was the second film of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe following Kaithi in 2019. Suriya played the role of Rolex in the film, which received immense love from the audience. The film was a huge hit and became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022.

Advertisement

However, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with his upcoming movie Leo. The movie is produced jointly by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film stars Vijay in the lead role along with an ensemble cast that includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

The movie was initially titled, Thalapathy 67, and was officially announced in January 2023. Leo marks Vijay’s 67th lead role in a movie. The shooting of Leo was going on in Kashmir for the past month and it was recently completed. According to the latest reports, the next phase of the film’s shooting is going to start soon in Chennai. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the cinematography and editing are handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj respectively. Leo is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on October 19.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here