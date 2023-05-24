'Will Miss Everyone... Great Experience': Actor Harish Raj On Working In Jothe Jotheyali

Popular Kannada TV show Jothe Jotheyali aired its last episode on May 19, 2023. The show used to air on Zee Kannada and had a successful stint for almost four years. It was a huge hit among the masses. Recently, Harish Raj, who played the lead in the serial, shared his experience of working with the team.

He said that it was a great experience for him to work on the popular serial. He added that even though he was a part of the show for just nine months, he will miss everyone he has worked with. He further added that he is happy that he has done some good work in the past few days. He said that even though they have shot the final episode, he is still going to miss his character, Aryavardhan, the most.

According to reports, Anirudh Jatkar, who played the lead character of Aryavardhan before Harish Raj, was also given the invitation to be on the last day of the shoot. Earlier, Anirudh was ousted from the show because of his rude behaviour. Sources claimed that the actor’s attitude was not respectful towards the crew members. He even argued on the sets with the director and producer as well. He was banned from working on any other show by the Kannada Television Producers’ Association.

After Anirudh’s exit, Harish Raj was roped in to play the lead in the show. Talking about Anirudh, Harish revealed that he was very happy to meet him. He said that there’s no point talking about what happened in the past and their friendship is better now. He also added that they have known each other since 1999. He explained that he has even worked with his sister, Arundhati Jatkar, in the serial Kanooru Heggadithi and has known their family quite well.

Harish revealed that after the show, he is planning to make a film under his own production house. He said that further information about the project would be revealed soon.

He has been active in the industry for a long time. Although he has had ups and downs in his career, he rose to immense popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.