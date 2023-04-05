Will Russell Crowe Ever Play Donald Trump On Screen? See His Response Here

Hollywood might create a biopic on the 45th US President Donald Trump’s latest hush money scandal, but Russell Crowe would not want to be a part of it. The Australian actor, who is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming horror film The Pope’s Exorcist, confirmed that he has no plans to play Trump in a movie. It was during an interview on Natalie Barr’s morning show Sunrise when he was asked about the controversy involving the former US president. While answering if the star sees himself essaying Trump in the future, Crowe sarcastically looked down at his watch.

He jokingly added, “I've got lots and lots of things to do.” This comes at a time when Trump is indicted for his alleged involvement in paying approximately $130,000 (approximately Rs. 10 crore) to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, as per New York Post. It is reported that the ‘hush money’ was paid before the 2016 election as he now faces criminal charges at the Manhattan courthouse. The exact charges remain sealed but Trump may face 30 counts of felony for allegedly falsifying business records.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him after the release of The Pope’s Exorcist. He is set to play Nikolai Kravinov in the Marvel superhero film Kraven the Hunter. Crowe has another horror thriller in the pipeline titled The Georgetown Project. Directed jointly by MA Fortin and Joshua John Miller, the actor plays the lead role of Anthony Miller in the movie. Lastly, he also has Sleeping Dogs in his kitty opposite Karen Gillan.

In his forthcoming film, Crowe plays the real-life role of Father Gabriele Amorth, who was a famous Italian Catholic priest and an exorcist hailing from the Diocese of Rome. It is claimed that the renowned priest has performed tens of thousands of exorcisms throughout his life span of 91 years. Directed by Julius Avery, the plot of the supernatural horror film is based on the events covered in Amorth’s memoirs titled, An Exorcist: More Stories and An Exorcist Tells His Story.

The Pope’s Exorcist is all set to hit the big screens on April 14.

