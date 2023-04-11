Yaathisai Will Give Rise To An Ideological Discussion: Director Dharani

Gnanaserukku fame director Dharani Rajendran is coming up with his second Tamil film titled Yaathisai after 4 years. Slated to release on April 21, Yaathisai revolves around 7th-century Pandya prince Ranadheeran. Yaathisai’s team is promoting the film and a press conference was organised recently in Chennai for it. At the conference, Dharani talked about various aspects related to the film. He said that his team has researched extensively on the language spoken in the 7th century Pandya dynasty. He said that scenes spoken in that particular language will be featured in a film for 15 minutes. The director feels that it will give rise to an ideological discussion post-release.

Despite not starring renowned actors, Yaathisai is in the limelight for a long time now. One of the major reasons for this is Yaathisai’s trailer which was released on April 6. According to the viewers, the glimpses of stunning visuals and fight scenes were impressive. The plot of the film narrates the story of the Chola dynasty after they lost their people and power. With no resources, they were forced to live in the forests. The trailer also shows how the kings fought for authority and waged wars against kingdoms. With the tagline Authority leads to oppression, Yaathisai’s trailer has struck a chord with audiences. Till now, it has garnered more than 61,00,000 views.

One of the users commented that he didn’t have a lot of expectations from Yaathisai. However, his perception changed after watching the full movie in a special screening. According to the user, Yaathisai had shown the era of Tamil kings and other aspects of their kingdoms in a brilliant way. Others wrote that the sets of the film look real with no fake CGI and feel like a perfect old Tamil film. One of the users also requested the producers to release Yaathisai as a pan-India film.

Yaathisai comprises an ensemble star cast starring Shakthi Mithran, Seyon, Rajalakshmi, Guru Somasundram and Chandrakumar in key roles. Chakravarthy composed the music for the film while Akilesh Kathamuthu handled the cinematography. Yaathisai is produced by Venus Infotainment & Six star entertainment.

