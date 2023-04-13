Zihale-e-Miskin: Lata Mangeshkar's Timeless Song Continues To Captivate Hearts

Lata Mangeshkar is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Indian music. The legendary singer has contributed immensely and has a fan base that spans across generations. One of her famous songs, Zihale-e-Miskin from the movie Ghulami, is still loved and remembered by many. The song is known for its beautiful lyrics and soulful music, and it continues to be an evergreen favourite.

Zihale-e-Miskin is a beautiful song that talks about the beauty of love and how it can make life beautiful. The song is a duet between Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar and was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song was written by Gulzar, who is known for his beautiful and meaningful lyrics.

The song starts with the words Zihale-e-Miskin, which means poor bird. The song then goes on to talk about how the bird is trapped in the cage of love and how it cannot escape. The lyrics of the song are very poetic and beautifully describe the feelings of love and longing. The song talks about how love can make life beautiful and how it can bring happiness to those who are in love.

Advertisement

The soulful music has been beautifully picturised featuring Dharmendra and Anita Raaj in the movie Ghulami. It has a traditional feel to it, and the music is very soothing and calming. The lyrics of the song have a deep meaning, and they touch the heart of the listener. The music is a perfect example of the magic that Lata Mangeshkar can create with her voice, and it is a tribute to the immense talent of the singer.

Ghulami is a 1985 Indian action-drama film directed by JP Dutta. Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Anita Raaj and Reena Roy played the lead roles. The film portrayed the harsh realities of rural India, where people are treated as slaves and forced to live in abject poverty. Dharmendra played the role of a brave and fearless farmer who stands up against cruel landlords and fights for the rights of his fellow villagers. Mithun Chakraborty played the role of a dacoit who later joined hands with Dharmendra to fight against the oppressive system. The film has a powerful storyline, excellent performances, and soulful music composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here